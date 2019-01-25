Police: Teacher accused of inappropriate conduct

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are investigating allegations that a high school teacher had inappropriate conduct with students.

Naugatuck police say they were notified on Jan. 23 by the Naugatuck School District of an allegation of inappropriate conduct by the Naugatuck High School teacher. Police officials say they have launched a currently-ongoing criminal investigation.

School Superintendent Sharon Locke says the teacher has been place on leave. Locke says the safety of students is paramount.

The teacher's name has not been made public.