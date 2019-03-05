Police: Students intervened as man tried to abduct girl

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a man tried to abduct a student near a junior high school in Utah but was unsuccessful after other students intervened.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports police in Bountiful are trying to identify a man they say approached a girl Monday after classes dismissed at South Davis Junior High School in Bountiful.

Authorities say the man told the girl he was there to pick her up "because her father was unavailable."

Police say the girl, who didn't recognize the man, refused to go with him.

Bountiful Police Lt. Dave Edwards say the man then "grabbed her and detained her."

Edwards says some students "sensed there was an altercation," approached the man, and he released the girl and walked away.

The girl described the man as white, bald and about 60 years old.

