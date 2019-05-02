Police: Miami U student threatened to 'shoot up' fraternity

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Police say a student at Miami University in Ohio is accused of maintaining a hit list and threatening to "shoot up" his fraternity.

Court records show 21-year-old Cameron Wallace, of Springboro, was charged Tuesday in Butler County with aggravated menacing. The Oxford police complaint says as a member of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity, Wallace sent text messages threatening to burn down another student's room.

The complaint says Wallace also is accused of making a phone call saying he wanted to "shoot up" the fraternity and "had a 'hit list' of people who he wanted to kill."

Court records don't list an attorney for him. A message seeking comment was sent to Wallace's email. No public phone listing could be found for him.

A message seeking comment was left for Miami.