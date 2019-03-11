Piano teacher accused of sexually abusing student

SHERWOOD, Ore. (AP) — A piano teacher in Sherwood has been accused of sexually abusing one of his students.

KGW reports that the suspect, 29-year-old Christopher M. Griffin, was arrested Saturday and has been charged with sodomy, sex abuse and unlawful sexual penetration.

Police say Griffin allegedly had several encounters with the victim while teaching piano lessons at Let's Make Music and Dance, a music school in Sherwood that serves kids from age 3 up to adults.

DeLyn Griffin, Griffin's mother and director of Let's Make Music and Dance, posted a statement on the school website Sunday evening that says her son is innocent. She said he will not work at the school while charges are pending.