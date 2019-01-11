Peoria teen's trial in 2 party killings delayed until March

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — The trial again has been postponed for a South Peoria teenager charged in the shooting deaths of two people at an off-campus party near Bradley University last year.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reported Thursday that prosecutors and public defenders agreed to postpone 17-year-old Jermontay Brock's trial from Jan. 22 until March 25. Brock faces first-degree murder charges in the April 8, 2018 deaths of 22-year-old Anthony Polnitz and 18-year-old Nasjay Murry. Murry was a pre-med student at Bradley. The delay is pending DNA results from the state police crime lab.

Brock is charged as an adult but is housed at the Peoria County's Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities allege that Brock shot Polnitz because he was affiliated with a rival gang. They say it appears Murry was simply attending the same party.

