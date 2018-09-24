https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/education/article/Pennington-County-opening-14M-social-services-13252916.php
Pennington County opening $14M social services complex
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Pennington County is opening a $14 million all-in-one social services complex.
The Rapid City Journal reports that a noon Monday opening was scheduled for the Care Campus in the former National American University building.
The 70,000-square foot facility will bring various programs that are spread around town under one roof. Services will range from transitional housing to detox treatment.
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com
