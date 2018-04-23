Penn State says wilderness is too risky for outdoors clubs

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State University says it has banned its near-century-old outdoor recreation club from going outside because it is too dangerous out in the wilderness.

The 98-year-old Penn State Outing Club announced last week that the university will no longer allow the club to organize outdoor, student-led trips starting next semester. The university's offices of Student Affairs and Risk Management made the determination that the hiking, camping and other outdoors-focused activities the student-led club has long engaged in are too risky.

The Outing Club's current president Richard Waltz tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the decision wasn't an open dialogue and they weren't briefed on the determination.

A Penn State spokeswoman says student safety is the school's primary focus. Two other outdoor recreation clubs also have been directed to end trip offerings.