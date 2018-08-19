Parkland survivor to join marchers calling for gun reform

BOSTON (AP) — A survivor of the Florida school shooting and a parent of one of the victims are planning to join students in Massachusetts this week for a 50-mile march calling for gun law reforms.

The march is scheduled to start Wednesday in Worcester and end Sunday in Springfield at the headquarters of gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson .

March organizers say David Hogg, who was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, when a gunman killed 17 people, is scheduled to join the marchers. Manuel Oliver, father of slain student Joaquin Oliver, is also scheduled to participate.

Organizers say they are singling out Smith & Wesson for "their weapons' contribution to daily gun violence in communities across the country."

Smith & Wesson did not return calls for comment.