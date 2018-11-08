Parents oppose school district policy to arm teachers

TAMAQUA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district policy that allows teachers and other employees to carry firearms has met overwhelming criticism from parents.

The Morning Call reports parents questioned Tamaqua Area School District officials during a meeting Wednesday. School board members passed the policy in a unanimous vote last month. The policy allows staffers to carry handguns in holsters after completing firearms and lethal weapons training.

Parents opposing the policy say there are safer, more affordable alternatives. They say the school could hire part-time police officers or install a shooter detection system that alerts police. Critics say the district should also invest in mental health support and threat evaluations.

The Pennsylvania State Education Association opposes arming teachers.

School Board President Larry Wittig promises that the board will "look into everything people presented."

