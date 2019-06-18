Parents of New Mexico teen charged for not locking up gun

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say the parents of a teenager accused of firing a gun at a New Mexico high school failed to lock up their firearm despite knowing their son had made threats to "shoot up the school."

The couple is facing a charge contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A criminal complaint was filed this week in Sandoval County Magistrate Court.

Police have said the 16-year-old opened fire inside a high school in Rio Rancho, a suburb Albuquerque, in February before leaving the gun behind and running from the scene. No one was hurt.

The Associated Press is not naming the V. Sue Cleveland High School student because of his age. He is facing charges of attempting to commit murder and unlawfully carrying a deadly weapon onto school grounds.