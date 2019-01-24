Papa John's to donate $500,000 to historically black college

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The chief executive of the Papa John's pizza chain says the company is giving $500,000 to a historically black North Carolina women's college trying to avoid losing its accreditation.

CEO Steve Ritchie announced the gift to Bennett College Thursday on his Twitter page. The college is trying to raise more than $5 million by Feb. 1 to stave off losing its status with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

In a news release, the company says it would support a national campaign to inspire participation in Bennett's fundraising campaign.

Papa John's was embroiled in controversy last year when Forbes reported founder John Schnatter used a racial slur during a media training conference. Schnatter apologized and resigned as chairman, but said his comments were taken out of context.