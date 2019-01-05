Oregon man who made racists remarks allowed to teach again

BEND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon teacher who lost his teaching license after state education officials say he used racist nicknames and made derogatory comments toward students has been allowed to teach again.

The Bulletin reports the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission issued a new license that allows former Bend-La Pine Schools music instructor Jeffrey Simmons to be a substitute teacher.

Simmons lost his teaching license in 2013 following an investigation.

State education officials found that Simmons used racist nicknames for students, including calling a student of Asian descent "chopsticks," ''potsticker" and "cheap Chinese labor." He also made demeaning comments about students' weight and sexual orientation.

The newspaper could not reach Simmons for comment.

The commission is imposing four years of probation, requiring Simmons to complete two graduate-level courses on diversity and inclusion.

