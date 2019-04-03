Oregon eyes Electoral College workaround

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is joining a number of Democrat-controlled states in pursuing a workaround to the Electoral College.

A Senate panel voted 4-1 on Wednesday to allow a full floor vote on whether the state should join the National Voter Interstate Compact. It's an agreement between states to award all electoral votes to whoever wins the popular vote.

The pact would only take effect when enough states join to reach 270 electoral votes, the number of votes needed to win the White House.

Abolishing the Electoral College has gained national momentum following the election of President Donald Trump, who became the second Republican in five elections to win the presidency through the Electoral College while losing the popular vote.

