Omaha district cuts special ed services for private students

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha Public Schools district has curtailed special education services for some private school children who live outside the district, a move that's led to criticism from parents.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Omaha district this school year reduced the type of special education services available to nonresident private school students. The district will now only provide occupational and physical therapy to nonresident students.

The move comes after the district was forced to cut nearly $30 million from its budget earlier this year.

Private schools don't fall under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, receive special education funding or are required to provide special education services. But public school districts must spend a portion of federal special education funding toward students who attend private schools, which applies to both those living within and outside of the district.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com