Ole Miss takes donor's name off school after racist comment

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi journalism school no longer bears the name of a donor who shared a Facebook post criticized for being racist.

The Oxford Eagle reports the university this month removed Ed Meek's name from the school now known as the "School of Journalism and New Media." Meek had posted photos of black women online in September and suggested they exemplified problems threatening the local economy.

University Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter said the post had an "unjustified racial overtone." Meek and university officials then requested to end his university association.

State College Board trustees voted in October to remove Meek's name. The journalism school was named after him in 2009 after he and his wife gave it $5.3 million. Meek previously led Ole Miss public relations for over 30 years.

