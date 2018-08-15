Oklahoma school reopens after transgender student threatened

ACHILLE, Okla. (AP) — Officials have reopened a rural Oklahoma school system after an investigation into comments authorities deemed threatening to a transgender student.

Achille (A'-chil-ee) Public Schools, near the Texas border, reopened Wednesday after being closed for two days while the Bryan County Sheriff's Office investigated.

Sheriff Johnny Christian says the investigation started over the weekend after adults made threatening comments on Facebook about a 12-year-old transgender girl using a girls' bathroom at school.

Christian says school officials arranged for the student to use a staff bathroom when she was in elementary school, but she was in an unfamiliar building because it was her first week of middle school.

Christian says no arrests have been made but the child's mother sought a protective order against a man who confronted the woman in person.