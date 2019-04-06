Oklahoma districts form high school esports league

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Students in about 10 Oklahoma school districts can participate in competitive video gaming as an extracurricular activity with the launch of a high school esports league.

The Tulsa World reports that the first friendly match of the Oklahoma eSports League will be held April 20 at Union Public Schools.

Todd Borland is the district's director of technology. He says the league is a way to reach out to students who don't participate in other extracurricular activities.

The league has academic eligibility requirements. Rules also state that students' in-game actions must remain tasteful.

Students will compete in a variety of games including Overwatch, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros.

The league's official season will run from September through May for the 2019-20 academic year. Participating school districts include Sapulpa, Broken Arrow, Lawton and Salina.

___

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com