Oklahoma Senate gives final approval to $8.1B in spending

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Senate has given final legislative approval to a bill that appropriates $8.1 billion to various state agencies, including a 5% boost in funding for public schools that includes money for another pay raise for teachers.

The general appropriations bill approved Tuesday on a 37-11 vote now heads to Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it.

Lawmakers had nearly $600 million in surplus revenue to spend this year and opted to put about $200 million of that into savings, a priority for Stitt.

The bill funds an average teacher pay hike of $1,220 annually for most public school teachers, another of Stitt's goals.

Democrats criticized the spending plan for huge boosts in spending for the governor and Legislature and not doing enough to help Oklahoma's working poor.