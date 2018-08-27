Ohio State interim coach not interviewed in Meyer probe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The coordinator filling in for Urban Meyer while the Ohio State head coach serves a three game suspension says investigators did not interview him as part of their probe on what Meyer knew about domestic violence allegations made against a fellow assistant.

Co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Day said Monday that he had nothing to add about the investigation involving his boss as well as fired colleague Zach Smith.

Day declined to answer questions about the scandal, saying he was choosing not to comment "out of respect for everybody involved."

Day has run the team since Meyer was put on leave before training camp.

Investigators say in a report released by Ohio State that they interviewed at least 40 witnesses, including key football staff members.

