Officials nix amended school anti-discrimination proposal

DOVER, Del. (AP) — After backing off a controversial proposal allowing school children of any age to decide their race and gender self-identity without parental knowledge or consent, Delaware officials won't be implementing a revised policy, either.

The revised anti-discrimination regulation would not have allowed students to self-identify gender or race at school without parental permission.

The revision came after the original proposal, which also would have allowed students to choose preferred names based on "protected characteristics" including ethnicity, color and sexual orientation, drew widespread criticism.

But the revised proposal received significant pushback itself from the gay and lesbian community.

Education Secretary Susan Bunting said Thursday that recent court decisions also have raised important legal questions regarding the issue.

Gov. John Carney says officials are considering next steps and remain committed to public engagement.