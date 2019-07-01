Officer on slain student case warned for similar mistakes

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A police officer who didn't relay a report about a University of Utah student's ex-boyfriend before she was killed has been disciplined for making similar errors on a separate case.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports university police officer Miguel Deras was trained on handling domestic violence cases along with the rest of the department after an investigation showed missed chances to prevent Lauren McCluskey's death, including when Deras failed to pass on a report from McCluskey hours before she was killed.

No one was punished in her case, but the training was designed to prevent similar future mistakes. Deras was issued a warning letter after he broke the new policies in a February case.

Deras could not be reached by the Tribune. Spokesman Chris Nelson says the university is holding people accountable for breaking new policies.