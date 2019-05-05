Norwich University gets $3 million gift from professor

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Norwich University has received a $3 million gift from the estate of a longtime professor.

The school announced this week that Don Wallace, who died in November, bequeathed the money to the university's David Crawford School of Engineering. Wallace taught mechanical engineering at Norwich for five decades before retiring in 2017.

President Rich Schneider told trustees an endowment has been set up to fund The Donald Wallace Visiting Professor Chair in Engineering and a scholarship fund has been created for deserving juniors and seniors.

Schneider said work will also start on renovating and updating a testing laboratory in Wallace's name.

He says Wallace's "impact on his colleagues and students during his career was profound and he had already left an impact on the university when he retired."