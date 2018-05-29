Northwestern student hospitalized after 4-story fall

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Officials say a Northwestern University student was hospitalized after falling from the fourth floor of a fraternity house.

University spokesman Al Cubbage said the student fell Monday afternoon from Pi Kappa Alpha house on the Evanston, Illinois, campus. The student's identity or information about his condition weren't immediately released.

Cubbage says the student was alone at the time and that it didn't appear a party or alcohol were factors.

Pi Kappa Alpha national spokesman Brent Phillips says the chapter is cooperating in the investigation but declined further comment.

Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew says investigators didn't find any signs of foul play.