Northwestern adds counselors after student suicides

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern University is beefing up its staff at the main counseling center on campus after four students committed suicide this year.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Northwestern is announcing that two new employees will join the school's mental health center, Counseling and Psychological Services, to perform suicide screenings and offer clinical support services.

The announcement comes days after sophomore Daniel Jessell was found dead in his dorm on the north side of the Evanston campus. According to news reports, Jessell is at least the ninth Northwestern student to die of suicide since May 2013 and the fourth this year.

Northwestern is among a number of colleges including the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that have seen a spike in the number of suicides in recent years.