North Carolina university to address racism allegations

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina university says it is forming a commission to address allegations of racism.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch announced in a letter posted this week the formation of the President's Commission on Race, Equity and Community. The commission will include students, faculty, staff and community members. The first meeting is scheduled for September.

Jose Villalba, vice president of diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer for Wake Forest, says people have already contacted the university requesting to be involved.

The school was in the spotlight after images from old yearbooks showed students posing with Confederate flags or in blackface. A racist Instagram post in March suggested Wake Forest build a wall to separate it from Winston-Salem State University, the city's historically black university.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com