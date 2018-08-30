North Carolina school safety committee meeting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina House is taking a committee studying school safety challenges and improvements on the road.

The House panel plans to hold six meetings across the state, with the first being held Thursday at a Central Piedmont Community College campus in west Charlotte.

The House Select Committee on School Safety was formed following the Florida school shootings in February.

Several policy changes and funding proposals the committee recommended to the chamber before this year's General Assembly's work session became law. The state budget found $28 million in new funds. Much of that new funding provided grants for school districts and law enforcement to hire additional campus police officers, nurses, psychologists and social workers.

The Republican-controlled committee has stayed clear of gun-control proposals.