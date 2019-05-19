No more Dixie Plantation at College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The College of Charleston has rebranded its 800-plus-acre former plantation to reaffirm its "commitment to diversity, inclusion and community."

The college's Board of Trustees voted unanimously last month to support interim President Steve Osborne's recommendation to rename Dixie Plantation as the College of Charleston at Stono Preserve.

The Post and Courier reports Osborne said the college had discussed the name change for about a year and he fully supported the move.

The decision comes just two months after Osborne dealt with a walkout by hundreds of students protesting an online video in which some students joked about slavery. He says the incident didn't factor into the name change.

Instead, Osborne says the new name better fits with how the college uses the site.

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com