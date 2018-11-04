New program lets Wichita students earn free college credits

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita Public Schools district and Friends University are launching a program that'll allow high school students to earn two years' worth of college credit for free by graduation.

The Wichita Eagle reports the Early College Academy will start next fall at Wichita Northwest High School. Officials say the program will target traditionally underrepresented students, such as those who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch. The district will pay the university $50 per credit hour so the credits are free to students.

Fifty students will be selected for the first freshman class.

Students in the program will take some classes on the Friends University campus in Wichita, starting the summer before their sophomore year. They'll be required to take dual- and concurrent-credit courses, including college algebra, American government and microeconomics.

