New Mexico districts to share funding for security upgrades

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — More than 220 school campuses around New Mexico will be sharing in state funding for security upgrades that will range from new doors and locks to fencing and security cameras.

Forty-seven school districts applied for security improvements at 288 campuses.

Officials said during a meeting earlier this week that most of those applications were granted following a survey of school buildings and public comment sessions that covered how parents, teachers and students would like to improve the safety of their schools.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that a total of $16 million will be doled out this year, with projects beginning as soon as December.

In community meetings, school staff, students and parents said the biggest issues for school safety were mental health and bullying.

