New Mexico considers new high school diploma alternatives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico education officials are considering a proposal that would change the path for students to use alternative methods to graduate if they fail to get high enough scores on competency tests.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the proposed rule would mandate that all public schools and charter schools follow detailed alternatives that would be verified by the state Public Education Department.

Under the rule, a student without the necessary scores would have to go through a new two-step process to meet competency requirements. Part of that process includes an internship or getting a minimum grade of 3.0 in an appropriate class.

State Public Education Secretary Christopher Ruszkowski says the rule boils down to rigorous standards, more emphasis on methods that have a track record of success and a focus on career and technology education.

