Nevada lawmakers unlikely to boost their own salaries

LAS VEGAS (AP) — As Nevada state lawmakers prepare to kick off their annual legislative session next month, they'll be bringing home comparatively low salaries that the part-time legislators are reluctant to raise.

Lawmakers receive about $9,000 for work during the state's 120-day session held in odd-numbered years, along with a per-diem for expenses that totals about $16,800.

That's far below the pay that lawmakers in roughly 20 states receive, according to numbers compiled by the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The Las Vegas Sun reports that while some political experts contend that higher pay allows people to serve who can't otherwise afford to take time off work, attempts to raise Nevada lawmakers' pay have been unpopular.