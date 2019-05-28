Nevada Democrats rollout proposal to add school safety funds

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Senate Democrats say they have a proposal to put $30 million toward school safety efforts by extending the modified business tax.

Democrats say the proposal announced Monday is part of a larger effort that would direct almost $100 million to the state's public education system.

The added school safety money comes after Democrats at a joint budget meeting earlier this month made deep cuts to about $54 million in proposed funds for school safety initiatives outlined in Gov. Steve Sisolak's budget.

The cut sparked an outcry from Republican lawmakers.

Senate Democrats in a statement say their proposal would fully fund the school safety initiatives recommended by the governor.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro says they "firmly believe corporate tax breaks aren't worth shortchanging our public schools."