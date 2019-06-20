Negotiators expected to sign off on $13 billion budget

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire budget negotiators are close to signing off on a compromise two-year spending plan that's likely to be vetoed if it passes the House and Senate next week.

A committee of lawmakers is expected to sign off on a $13 billion budget Thursday, which will then be voted on in both chambers June 27. The proposal essentially eliminates a paid family and medical leave program that would have triggered a veto from Republican Gov. Chris Sununu. He opposes it because one of the funding options for businesses was a payroll deduction.

The budget deal still includes business tax rates Sununu opposes.

In 2015, Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan vetoed a budget, triggering a temporary plan that maintained the previous year's spending levels until a deal was struck three months later.