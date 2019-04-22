Negotiations for Theodore Roosevelt library get testy

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Legislation to commit public money for a Theodore Roosevelt presidential library in western North Dakota has hit a snag.

Some lawmakers want use $50 million from the state treasury and loans to help fund some costs of the proposed library in Medora that has been a top priority with Gov. Doug Burgum.

The amendment is in the governor's budget.

House negotiators also inserted language in the bill that would force Burgum to take a salary. Senators voted against the amendment and House negotiators walked out in protest.

None of the lawmakers would comment.

Burgum ran on a campaign promise to forgo his salary. He did not take any salary during the current two-year budget cycle.