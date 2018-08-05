Nebraska weighs financial literacy education in schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are looking for ways to increase financial literacy training in schools, an issue highlighted by a national report that gave the state a mediocre rating in its efforts to teach students how to handle money.

State and industry officials say Nebraska offers a patchwork of courses with no uniform, statewide requirements for showing students how to balance budgets, invest wisely and manage their debt.

A report last year by the Vermont-based Center for Financial Literacy gave the state a "C'' grade along with 11 other states. Twenty-four states received higher marks.

Richard Baier of the Nebraska Bankers Association says lack of financial knowledge echoes through the whole state economy.

State Sen. Mike Hilgers, of Lincoln, is looking at ways to provide more financial education in classrooms.