Nebraska education groups pledge to address discrimination

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A coalition of Nebraska state education groups is pledging to lead efforts to ensure that all students are welcomed and treated with respect in the wake of racially charged incidents at school sporting events.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that leaders of eight education organization have signed a "statement of principle on human dignity." The statement says discriminatory comments, harassment and the intimidation of students are unacceptable and calls on school officials to play an active role in preventing such actions.

Nebraska State Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt made a similar speech at the beginning of the school year. He asked administrators to challenge derogatory or racist comments.

Schuyler Public Schools Athletic Director Jim Kasik wrote in a letter last year that many of his Hispanic athletes face racial taunts on a regular basis.

