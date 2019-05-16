Nebraska considers joining suit against maker of OxyContin

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska may be joining other states that are suing a drug company and its former president over actions related to the marketing of the drug OxyContin.

A spokeswoman for Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said Thursday that state attorneys are considering litigation against Purdue Pharma and Richard Sackler, the company's former president and chairman. Nebraska officials are talking with other states that have already filed lawsuits.

Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, West Virginia and Wisconsin filed separate lawsuits on Thursday. Another 39 states have already sued the company.

The states claim Purdue engaged in unfair, deceptive and unlawful practices in how it marketed OxyContin, helping spark a national opioid crisis. The company has denied the allegations.

Peterson was a major advocate for recent Nebraska laws designed to prevent opioid abuse.