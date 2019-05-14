Naval Academy freshmen to take part in Sea Trials

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy's freshmen class will be going through the annual Sea Trials training exercise.

The 14-hour series of drills with physical and mental challenges is scheduled for Tuesday in Annapolis.

It's modeled after the Marine Corps' Crucible and the Navy's Battle Stations recruit programs. The exercise is considered a culmination of a midshipman's first year at the academy. It is designed to test teamwork and reinforce their bonds as a company and a class.

It also serves as a leadership opportunity for members of the upper class, who lead the event.

The event includes a variety of exercises, such as emergency re-supply, combat fitness and damage control. It also includes aquatic challenges, a hill assault drill and a two-mile regimental run.