National Spelling Bee ditches unpopular tiebreaker test

FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, Naysa Modi, 12, from Frisco, Texas, spells her word incorrectly during the evening finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ties are back at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

To the relief of many participants, bee organizers have gotten rid of the written test spellers took just in case a single champion couldn't be identified during the ESPN-televised finals.

The test began in 2017 after three consecutive bees ended with co-champions, but it didn't turn out to be needed the past two years.

Bee executive director Paige Kimble told The Associated Press the test just wasn't worth the trouble. She said it made the final day of the bee too hectic and stressful for spellers and Scripps staff.

Many spellers cheered the news. They didn't like having to take the test and for the most part, they don't mind if the bee ends in a tie.

