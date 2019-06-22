Naperville group organizes to stop historic house demolition

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Residents of a historic district in a western Chicago suburb want to stop a college from tearing down an old house they say is unique and significant.

The Naperville Sun reports North Central College in Naperville is planning to buy the Kroehler Mansion and tear it down to make way for new school construction. The college has asked the Naperville City Council to rezone the property for college/university use in advance of the January 2020 sale closing date.

The rezoning request has been stalled twice by residents who are concerned about the college's plans.

According to the Naper Settlement museum, the late business owner Peter E. Kroehler built the house in 1915. A historic district report says the building was designated as being of "special significance" in 1977.

