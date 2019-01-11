NCarolina school board stops takeover of 2nd failing school

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's statewide school board is halting plans to strip a second academically low-performing school away from local control.

Multiple media report that the State Board of Education will allow Wayne County school leaders a third option beyond shutting down Carver Heights Elementary School next year or turning it over to a private operator.

A new law allows the state board to give the Goldsboro school two years to sharply improve student performance. Only about 18 percent of the Goldsboro school's students were proficient in skills expected at their grade level, making it the target for an annual takeover program.

The school board picked a nonprofit corporation created last year to take over Southside Ashpole Elementary in Robeson County, the first taken from local control.