NCAA clears Division II player after agent-rule mistake

The NCAA has cleared Glenville State's Phil Bledsoe for his senior season after the Division II college basketball player mistakenly used a new rule permitting only Division I players to declare for the NBA draft and sign with an agent while maintaining college eligibility.

NCAA spokeswoman Stacey Osburn tells The Associated Press on Saturday that Bledsoe has been "reinstated immediately with no conditions."

That came roughly a week after the West Virginia school submitted a reinstatement request, starting a process that first requires a school to declare an athlete ineligible in order to ultimately clear him for competition.

Compliance coordinator Bill Lilly told the AP then that the request noted he had offered incorrect guidance to Bledsoe amid confusion about the rule adopted in August following a federal corruption investigation into the sport.

