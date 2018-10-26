Mora school board fires superintendent after low grades

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — The board of a troubled school district in northern New Mexico has voted to fire its superintendent after no school earned higher than a C grade from the state.

The Las Vegas Optics reports the Mora Schools Board of Education voted 3-1 to terminate the employment of Superintendent Ella Arellano.

New Mexico Public Education Department records show that in addition to law school grades, Mora Elementary fell from a B to an F grade last year.

The district has been through a long string of short-term superintendents over the past 10 years.

This list includes Board Vice Chairman George Trujillo's nephew, Charles Trujillo, who recently pleaded guilty to a felony charge for falsifying the credentials.

