Montana panel gives schools, public defenders budget boosts

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana Senate committee has voted to give additional funding to schools and the public defender's office while restoring some money to the state Department of Revenue to better serve taxpayers and collect revenue.

The Senate Finance and Claims Committee voted 18-1 Thursday to pass a $10.28 billion budget for the next two years. The bill advances to the full Senate.

Committee members voted to add $6.25 million to the education budget to account for a higher number of public school students, for total spending of just over $2 billion. They rejected a $22 million preschool program.

Lawmakers added $2 million to the Office of Public Defender, for total funding of $74.5 million. However, they declined to restore funding and some jobs to the state health department, which has a $4.3 billion proposed two-year budget.