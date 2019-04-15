Montana State officials plan to rebuild collapsed gyms

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — The two gyms on the Montana State University campus that collapsed last month have been demolished and officials say they plan to rebuild them.

KWYB-TV reports that the building that stands between the collapsed gyms will also be demolished.

The roofs of the north and south gyms of a university fitness center collapsed in early March over the course of three days.

The school still has not released what caused the collapses to occur, but many blame February's record snowfall.

The rest of the fitness center remains closed for the foreseeable future. University officials say they plan to eventually pay students back for the gym fees taken out of their tuition by prorating the costs while the gym stays closed.

