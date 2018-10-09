Montana State gets $12M for Native American center

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana State University officials say a $12 million donation will be used to build a center on campus for Native American students.

MSU President Waded Cruzado made the announcement Monday during an Indigenous People's Day celebration, saying "a promise to Native American people will be kept and a dream will be fulfilled."

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the money from the Kendeda Foundation will be the lead gift to build a $20 million, state-of-art classroom building that will serve all students. Cruzado says the center also will be a place where Native American students can learn about and teach others about their cultures.

MSU still needs $2 million to build the center, and Cruzado hopes the university can raise that amount by the end of the year.

The university currently has 776 Native American students.

___

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com