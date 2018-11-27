BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albertville 57, Alexandria 34

Arab 68, Gadsden 52

Athens 57, West Limestone 53

Belgreen 72, Shoals Christian 37

Brewbaker Tech 80, LAMP 60

Brooks 51, Lexington 33

Cherokee County 91, Armuchee, Ga. 46

Chilton County 68, Montgomery Academy 57

Colbert County 47, Colbert Heights 41

Dale County 82, Wicksburg 39

Danville 70, Clements 58

Dora 53, Thompson 51

Excel 60, Jay, Fla. 59

Glencoe 68, Pleasant Valley 40

Glenwood 60, Abbeville Christian Academy 41

Hackleburg 51, Lynn 46

Hartselle 50, Priceville 49, OT

Hueytown 78, Northridge 75

Jacksonville Christian 78, Gaylesville 52

Lamar County 81, Marion County 80

Lawrence County 81, Hatton 51

Locust Fork 43, Susan Moore 37

Madison County 52, Skyline 47

Oakman 78, Fayette County 60

Pleasant Home 67, New Brockton 48

Randolph School 55, Whitesburg Christian 38

Smiths Station 81, Prattville 56

Tanner 58, Ardmore 40

Valley 70, Beulah 49

Valley Head 81, Fyffe 19

West Point 55, Jasper 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville Christian Academy 47, Glenwood 43

Alabama Christian Academy 54, Horseshoe Bend 42

Albertville 72, Alexandria 26

Ardmore 48, Tanner 33

Autaugaville 60, St. James 10

Brewbaker Tech 79, LAMP 7

Colbert Heights 43, Colbert County 36

Cullman 67, Haleyville 15

Danville 46, Clements 35

Fairview 50, Holly Pond 36

Gadsden 49, Arab 38

Gaylesville 38, Jacksonville Christian 35

Geneva County 51, Rehobeth 45

Hartselle 66, Priceville 61

Hatton 42, Lawrence County 26

Lauderdale County 51, Central-Florence 45

Lynn 50, Hackleburg 21

Madison County 66, Skyline 58

Montgomery Academy 48, Chilton County 30

Munford 54, B.B. Comer 33

Oak Mountain 55, Mortimer Jordan 47

Oakman 58, Fayette County 36

Pleasant Home 56, New Brockton 26

Section 48, Asbury 46

Sipsey Valley 50, Paul Bryant 30

Slocomb 50, Headland 46

Smiths Station 61, Prattville 33

St. Paul's 43, Bayside Academy 29

Susan Moore 66, Locust Fork 54

Thompson 63, Dora 24

West Limestone 66, Athens 49

West Point 65, Jasper 27

Wicksburg 40, Dale County 27

Wilson 46, Russellville 19

___

