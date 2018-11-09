Mistrial declared in Lawrence shooting that left 3 dead

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The trials of three suspects in a shooting that left three dead and two wounded in a popular downtown area of a Kansas college town have been halted.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that jury selection was underway Thursday when Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny sent everyone home. She said the mistrial was because of a legal matter but didn't elaborate.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys also declined to answer questions about the decision to stop the trials of 21-year-old Anthony Roberts Jr., 23-year-old Ahmad Rayton and 20-year-old Dominique McMillon.

Roberts is charged with three murder counts and one attempted murder count in the October 2017 shooting on the main downtown Lawrence street. Rayton faces less serious charges that include attempted murder, while the charges against McMillon include aggravated assault.

