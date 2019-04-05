Missouri teen charged with threatening to 'shoot up' school

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri student has been charged in a school shooting plot.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 18-year-old Rylan Carlson, of Perryville, is free on $5,000 bond after being charged Wednesday with making a terroristic threat. He's one of three Perryville High School students accused of discussing the idea of a mass shooting. Because the other two students are juveniles, no information could be released about whether they also face charges.

Charging documents in Carlson's case say another student overheard the three plotting an attack last month. The student recalled one of the three saying, "Hey, let's shoot up the school" and another remark, "I already have a shotgun and pistol. All we need is an AR-15."

Weapons and ammunition were found during a search of one juvenile's home. No attorney is listed for Carlson in online court records.

Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com