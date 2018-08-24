Missouri principal apologizes about dress code speech

OAKVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The principal of a suburban St. Louis high school is apologizing after telling girls they shouldn't display their breasts, bellies or rear-ends because it's distracting to boys.

KSDK-TV reports that Oakville High School principal Janet Kellerman told parents Thursday at an open house that it will "never happen again" and that it hurt her that she "may have hurt student or students."

Mother Kim Hanan-West said she was "horrified" and that the remarks sent the message that "boys are somehow not in control of their own thoughts, feelings and emotions and that is the responsibility of young women."

While speaking to ninth-graders, Kellerman also told boys they shouldn't wear so-called wife-beater tank tops. A Mehlville School District spokeswoman says the remarks were inappropriate. Multiple complaints were filed.